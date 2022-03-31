NDBA honours BAI treasurer Lakhani

Nagpur, March 31

Nagpur District Badminton Association (NDBA) executive committee members honoured newly-elected treasurer of Badminton Association of India(BAI) Arun Lakhaniwho is also the president of Maharashtra Badminton Association.

NDBA secretary Mangesh Kashikar, treasurer Anant Apte, executive members Madhav Soman, Shri Gurdeep Arora and Sneha Faizpurkar congratulated Lakhani.

During the meeting, Lakhani extended his support towards NDBA and encouraged the district association to conduct more national, state and district level tournaments from now on.

Ajay Dayal, Kunal Karan Jaiswal and Aditya Galande were also present on the occasion.