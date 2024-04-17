NDFA inter Academy league from April 21

Total 22 teams are participating in the league and they have been divided in to four groups. The group 'A' include Orange City, Central Railway, Rising Star, SK Porwal and Noble. The group 'B' consist of Big Ben , Xciteplay, 3. Lashkaribagh, SFS and Cradle. Similarly the group 'C' will be represented by Khadan, Sportian, Sankalp, Achiever, NDFA and SE Railway. The group 'D' includes DDSY, SFC Omkarnagar, Unity FA, Star FA, St. Johns and Ansari FA.

The timing of the match will be 25 minutes each half with a interval of 10 minutes. Two top teams from each group will qualify for the quarterfinal. 4. No postponement will be allowed in any circumstances 5. All rules and regulations of NDFA and AIFF will be applied.