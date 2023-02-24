Pande takes team to SF

With this victory Punyanagari entered the semis from group 'A'. Batting first Sakal scored 155 for four in 20 overs. Ashwajit Moon 63 (b 58, 7x4, 2x6) and Nitin Baitule 44 (b 30, 4x4, 1x6) were the main scorers. In reply, Punyanagari achieved the target losing seven wickets in 18.3 overs. Thanks to Pankaj Pande 67 (b 34, 8x4, 3x6), Shreedhar Hatagade 33 (b 32, 3x4), Shrikant Bondre 15* (b 10, 3x4) who fashioned the victory. VCA senior team selector and former Ranji captain Suhas Phadkar distributed the man-of-the-match prize to Pankaj Pande.

Brief scores

Sakal 155-4 in 20 overs (Ashwajit Moon 63, Nitin Baitule 44 , Pankaj Pande 4-0-22-2, Shrikant Bondre 3-0-14-1)

Punyanagari: 156-7 in 18.3 overs (Pankaj Pande 67 , Shreedhar Hatagade 33 , Shrikant Bondre 15*

Prajwal Harne 4-0-26-2, Sarang Chavhan 3.3-0-23-2, Nilesh Doye 3-0-17-2)

Result: Punyanagari won by three wickets.