Rajshree excels in open water swimming

Nagpur, May 11

64-year-old swimmer Dr. Rajshree Jain achieved first place in 51 to 65 years women category in the National Open Water Swimming Competition organised by JD Sports Foundation at Ambazari Lake recently.

Forme minister Anees Ahmad and principal of IDCT Naidu were chief guests for the event. Sambhaji Bhosale, veteran swimmer Prabhakar Sathe were also present.

Open water swimming is a swimming discipline which takes place outdoors, such as ocean, lakes and rivers. Four groups were divided with different age groups ranging 13 years-65 years.