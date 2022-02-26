Shadab fashions Eleven Star victory

Nagpur, Feb 26

Mohammad Shadab's injury-time goal helped Eleven Star beat Rahul Brothers 2-1 in the JSW Super Division Football Tournament organised by Nagpur District Football Association at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Stadium in Suyog Nagar on Saturday. The score was equalised 1-1 during first half. In the 23rd minute Arsalan Ahmed opened the account for Eleven Star.However, ten minutes later Rahul Bante equalised the score.

In the second half both the teams made a lot of efforts to take lead. When it appeared that the match was going towards 1-1 draw, Mohammad Shadab scored a sensational goal and sealed the fate of the opponent.

In senior division Rahul Academy 6 thrashed Ansari F.C 3 whereas Mevirick FC and Hansraj FC played out a goalless draw.