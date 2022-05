Tanisha, Karan, Anwesha, Sarth bag TT titles

Nagpur, May 21

Tanisha Kolare, Karan Kashyap,Anwesha Kashyap and Sarth Shastri emerged winners in their respective categories in the table tennis tournament under ongoing Khadar Krida Mahotsav on Saturday.

In the Under-11 girls final, Tanisha outplayed Kevika Nandeshwar 11-9, 11-7. In the boys final, Karan Kashyap recorded 11-7, 16-14 victory over Anmol Varade.

Anwesha Kashyap walked away with Under-13 girls crown defeating Sharwati Khobragade 12-10, 8-11, 11-6.

In the boys final, Shastri downed Purab Singh Renu 13-11, 11-5.

Results:

Under-11 girls semis: Tanisha Kolare bt Sachi Mate 11-6, 11-3; Kevika Nandeshwar bt Purvi Kaur Renu 11-7, 11-3

Final: Tanisha Kolare btt Kevika Nandeshwar 11-9, 11-7

Under-11 boys: semis: Anmol Varade bt Akshay Gupta 11-6, 11-6; Karan Kashyap bt Kabir Jichkar 11-3, 11-3

Final : Karan Kashyap Beat Anmol Varade 11-7, 16-14

Under-13 Girls semis: Anwesha Kashyap bt Vidhi Kumre 11-8, 11-9; Sharwari Khobragade bt Unnati Sakhare 11-3, 11-5

Final : Anwesha Kashyap bt Sharwari Khobragade 12-10, 8-11, 11-6

Under-13 boys semis: Sarth Shastri bt Manas Sharma 11-8, 11-6; Purab Singh Renu bt Karan Kashyap 11-4, 11-4

Final: Sarth Shastri bt Purab Singh Renu 13-11, 11-5