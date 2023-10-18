Gram Panchayats postpone Gram Sabhas

Lokmat News Network

Nashik, OCT 11

All gram panchayats have been instructed to film the proceedings of Gram Sabhas as per the instructions issued by the Centre; However, Gram Sabhas were not held on August 15 as many Gram Panchayats do not have requisite resources to record and upload the footage. Thus, many Gram Panchayats have postponed their meetings. Thus, many public issues have not been resolved. There are 1,388 Gram Panchayats in the district.

Instructions have been given by the Ministry of Panchayat Raj to film the Gram Sabha and upload the footage on the application 'GS Nirnay'. This has been done to increase transparency and efficiency in Gram Panchayat work. On July 17, 2023, the state government gave instructions to all Zilla Parishads through a circular regarding the same. Many Gram Panchayats did not have necessary arrangements for filming so authorities here postponed the Gram Sabha.

--------------------------

Use GS Nirnay app

The duration of the video to be uploaded on the app should be two to 15 minutes. This footage should contain a summary of the decisions taken in the Gram Sabha. The Block Development Officers have the right to accept or reject videos uploaded by the Gram Panchayat.

-------------------------

No meeting, no work

In the Gram Sabha scheduled for August 15th, the annual report of activities, information about various government schemes, progress of ongoing projects, beneficiary details, questions raised by citizens, and other relevant topics were to be discussed. These proceedings were meant to be overseen by the Sarpanch, Deputy Sarpanch, and administrative authorities. However, no work was done as Gram Sabhas were postponed.