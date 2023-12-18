‘I am ready to get hanged in ACB office if allegations are proven’

Lokmat News Network

Nashik, Dec 18

I am being linked with Salim Kutta, the accused in the Mumbai bomb blast case. Later, a false case of money laundering was registered at Sarkarwada police station against me after a complaint by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB). Police should work impartially and not fall prey to pressure. If the allegations against me are proven, I am ready to be hanged to death in the ACB office, said Sudhakar Badgujar, the metropolitan chief of the Shiv Sena (UBT).

An investigation was going on against former corporator Sudhakar Badgujar on the basis of a letter by the then Municipal Commissioner Praveen Gedam, written in 2016. According to the investigation, Badgujar had prepared forged documents regarding his appointment in December 2006 in M/s Badgujar Company. A complaint was filed with the ACB regarding this saying Badgujar misused his powers. Badgujar held a press conference to refute all allegations.

“The ACB issued a notice summoning me, and I filed a petition in court consisting of 106 pages challenging the same. I have requested time from the ACB. The ACB's actions are politically motivated. They issued a notice on Sunday evening at around 7 pm and conducted a raid on both my bungalows at 7.30 pm. In my 53 years of public life, I have never faced such a politically motivated attack. However, I remain unfazed as I am a soldier of Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sena,” Badgujar said.

Datta Gaikwad, Vinayak Pandey, Devanand Birari, Vilas Shinde, Yogesh Gholap, Subhash Gaydhani, Sheetal Bhamre, Nilesh Salunkhe, Alka Gaikwad, Balasaheb Kokani and others were present at the press conference. Datta Gaikwad denied the allegations against Badgujar.

I retired after completing my financial transactions with the Badgujar company in 2006. Subsequently, a case was filed against me, and in 2011, the court issued its verdict, clearly mentioning my appointment and retirement details. Did the officials of the ACB not have this information when filing the complaint? This was the question raised by Sudhakar Badgujar in a press conference.