Nashik: 11-Year-Old Girl Dies After Fainting at Private School in Cidco

In a tragic incident today, an 11-year-old girl named Divya Tripathi suddenly dies after fainting at school. Divya, a 6th-grade student at Rudra The Practical School in Cidco, arrived at school at 8 AM as usual but soon after, she fainted.

The school authorities acted quickly, taking her to a nearby hospital. Unfortunately, she was declared dead upon arrival. Following this, Divya was taken to the civil hospital for a post-mortem to determine the cause of her sudden death.

This shocking incident has deeply affected parents and the school community. The untimely death of such a young student has raised serious concerns about the pressures faced by schoolchildren. However, the exact cause of Divya's sudden death will be known only after the post-mortem reports are released.