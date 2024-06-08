Nashik Smart City Initiative: CCTV Cameras and Loudspeakers Installed to Protect Nandini River from Pollution

In a significant move to safeguard the Nandini River and curb pollution, the Smart City project has commenced the installation of more than fifty-five CCTV cameras across twenty-three strategic locations along both banks of the river, stretching from Untwadi to Govindnagar. This initiative, supported by fifty-three loudspeakers for emergency alerts, aims to protect the river and improve safety for the surrounding communities.

The efforts spearheaded by the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) party and the Satkarya Foundation have culminated in this proactive environmental measure. Babasaheb Gaikwad (Deshmukh), President of Satkarya Foundation, and Charushila Gaikwad (Deshmukh), a Shiv Sena activist, expressed their gratitude to the municipality and the Smart City project for their cooperation and support. The implementation of this riverside CCTV system is set to be a pioneering pilot project within the state, targeting the prevention of river pollution. The Nandini River has been heavily polluted due to the indiscriminate dumping of waste and garbage. Additionally, the erosion of sandbanks and the presence of inebriated individuals and criminals have exacerbated the river's condition. The pollution of the Nandini River also negatively impacts the Godavari River, posing health risks to the local populace and contributing to rising crime rates.

The demand for the installation of CCTV cameras along the riverbanks from Untwadi to Govindnagar was championed by the Shiv Sena and the Satkarya Foundation. On December 7 and 8, 2021, Babasaheb Gaikwad (Deshmukh) and Charushila Gaikwad (Deshmukh) formally presented this request to the Municipal Commissioner and the Smart City authorities. The installation work, now in full swing, encompasses key locations including the backside of City Centre Mall, Mahalakshmi Temple, Mhasoba Maharaj Temple, Donde Bridge, Bajiraonagar, Milindnagar, Untwadi, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Chowk, the Bridge in City Center Mall Chowk, Govindnagar, and Mumbai Naka. The system includes a variety of cameras, such as bullet, PTZ (pan-tilt-zoom), and multisensory types, providing extensive coverage and detailed monitoring capabilities.

In addition to CCTV cameras, fifty-three loudspeakers are being installed to alert citizens in case of emergencies, such as floods. This integrated system is anticipated to play a crucial role in preventing the pollution of the Nandini River, enhancing public safety, and providing timely alerts during crises. Satkarya Foundation President Babasaheb Gaikwad (Deshmukh), Shiv Sena activist Charushila Gaikwad (Deshmukh), and other community leaders have publicly thanked the municipality and the Smart City project for their decisive action.

Charushila Gaikwad (Deshmukh) remarked, "The protection of our rivers is paramount, not only for maintaining the health of our citizens but also for ensuring readiness in emergency situations. This project represents a vital step forward in our collective efforts to safeguard our natural resources and communities."