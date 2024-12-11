Nashik Weather Update: Cold Wave Continues with Minimum Temperature at 9.4°C

Nashik continued to experience bone-chilling cold as the city recorded a minimum temperature of 9.4 degrees Celsius for the second consecutive day. Residents marveled at the late arrival of winter, which intensified unexpectedly after December 1, contrary to earlier predictions of rising temperatures.

Unseasonal rains on December 5 added to the uncertainty, raising concerns among farmers. While the cold weather benefits onion and wheat crops, grape growers are worried about its impact on their produce. This mixed outcome has created anxiety, particularly among horticulturists in the district.

Sunday brought clear skies after a spell of cloudy weather, offering some respite. However, meteorologists have warned of an extended cold spell in North Maharashtra, influenced by the Western Disturbance moving towards North India. Strong westerly winds and high-altitude temperature patterns are expected to maintain the chill for at least the next ten days.

Evenings in Nashik have seen locals lighting bonfires to combat the freezing temperatures, reflecting the city’s struggle with the bitter cold. With forecasts suggesting a favorable environment for increasing cold intensity, Nashikites are bracing for a frosty week ahead.

This changing weather pattern has left farmers navigating a complex situation—balancing hope for a better yield with concerns over potential losses. The coming days will be crucial in determining the impact of the cold on the region’s agricultural landscape.