PM Narendra Modi in Nashik Promises Rs 15,000 Annual Aid to Farmers in Maharashtra If Mahayuti Re-elected (Watch Video)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Maharashtra, Nashik to address public ahead of Maharashtra assembly election which is scheduled for 20th November 2024. During his recent visit Modi paid tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj idol. While talking to public he stated that double the engine double is the development.

Modi said, "In a double-engine government, the speed of development doubles. Along with that, the benefits of the schemes also double. The farmers of Maharashtra are experiencing this today. Here, the farmers are getting the benefit of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. Along with that, they are also getting Namo Shetkari Maha Samman Nidhi. That is financial help of Rs 12,000 annually."

While talking about the farmers benefits Modi said, "I want to tell my farmer friends that when our government is formed again in Maharashtra, this help of Rs 12,000 will increase to Rs 15,000. Lakhs of farmer families of Maharashtra will get a huge benefit from this...."

PM Modi took a jab at opposition and said, "MVA's 'gaadi' has neither wheels nor brakes and there's a fight as to who will sit on the driver's seat. Their only aim in politics is to loot people. When people like MVA form government, they cause hindrances in every government policy and development," he added.