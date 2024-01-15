‘Youth must take responsibility to elevate India to greater heights’

Lokmat News Network

Nashik, JAN 12

“The youth of this country have a golden opportunity in the Amrit Kaal to make history by contributing to the development of India. It is the responsibility of youngsters to elevate India to greater heights,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of the 27th National Youth Festival on National Youth Day, which is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. This public gathering was held on Friday, January 12, at Shriman Babusheth Kela Maidan in Tapovan, Nashik. The Youth Festival will conclude on January 16. Thousands of people from across the district attended this massive gathering.

Dignitaries including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, Guardian Minister Dada Bhuse, union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Dr Bharati Pawar, union Minister for Sports Anurag Thakur, Minister of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Chhagan Bhujbal and other ministers were present on the stage.

The programme began with the esteemed guests worshipping the busts of Swami Vivekananda and Rajmata Jijabai, which was followed by the singing of the Rajya Geet. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde wrapped a turban for Prime Minister Modi. He was presented with photo frames of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Swami Vivekananda by the top state leaders.