12 acres of illegal poppy cultivation destroyed in Kangpokpi: Manipur CM

Imphal, Nov 26 Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Tuesday said that security forces have destroyed 12 acres of illegal poppy cultivation in the state's Kangpokpi district alone.

Singh, who holds the home portfolio, told the media that an FIR has been registered about the illegal poppy cultivation and efforts are underway to identify those behind it.

Appreciating the security forces for destroying illegal poppy cultivation in Kangpokpi district, Biren Singh, in a post on X, said: "Well done Kangpokpi Police, CRPF, and District administration for carrying out the poppy destruction drive near Makhan village, Saitu Sub-division, Kangpokpi district today."

"Despite recent resistance by Kuki militants, the team successfully destroyed 12 acres of illegal poppy cultivation today. Let it be clear to those attempting to exploit the situation to expand poppy cultivation, the state and central governments are closely monitoring their activities, and we remain unwavering in our commitment to eradicate every last poppy plant."

An FIR has been lodged at Sapermeina Police Station to identify the cultivators and ensure strict action, the Chief Minister added.

The action was taken by the security forces days after the Makhan village authority demanded that the state government take action against poppy planters who allegedly manhandled police personnel and volunteers during the destruction of the illegal poppy cultivation in 'Liangmei Naga lands' in Kangpokpi.

The village authority, earlier in a statement, said that on November 20, the Makhan village volunteers, along with the police personnel, were confronted by armed attacks when the destruction of the illegal poppy cultivation was undertaken in the mountainous areas of Kangpokpi.

The village authority had also demanded the police to arrest those people responsible for the poppy cultivation and the attacks. Police officials said they are also investigating last week’s incident. The Chief Minister had also assured the Makhan village authority that action against illegal poppy cultivators and their accomplices would be taken.

