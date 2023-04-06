15 injured in Punjab after tractor trolley rams into bus

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], April 6 : 15 people were injured after a tractor trolley coming from the wrong direction rammed into a bus late Wednesday night in Punjab's Ludhiana, said police.

The accident happened near Gahor village on Firozpur road. The impact of the head-to-head collision was such that 15 passengers on the bus were severely injured and were later rushed to a nearby hospital and are under treatment.

On information, local police reached the spot and rushed the injured to hospital. Hamir Singh, an investigation officer, said "The sand-filled tractor trolley was coming from the wrong side, which caused the accident. We are conducting the investigation and necessary action will be taken."

