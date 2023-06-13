2 terrorists killed in Kashmir
By IANS | Published: June 13, 2023 03:45 PM 2023-06-13T15:45:02+5:30 2023-06-13T15:55:12+5:30
Srinagar, June 13 Two terrorists were killed on Tuesday during a joint security operation near the Line of ...
Srinagar, June 13 Two terrorists were killed on Tuesday during a joint security operation near the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir's Kupwara district, officials said.
The operation by the police and army was conducted in the Dobanar Machhal area and a search operation is currently underway.
The security forces received specific input about the presence of terrorists in the area.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app