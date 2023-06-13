2 terrorists killed in Kashmir

Srinagar, June 13 Two terrorists were killed on Tuesday during a joint security operation near the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir's Kupwara district, officials said.

The operation by the police and army was conducted in the Dobanar Machhal area and a search operation is currently underway.

The security forces received specific input about the presence of terrorists in the area.

