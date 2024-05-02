4.14 crore eligible to cast votes in Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada, May 2 A little over 4.14 crore voters are eligible to cast their votes in Andhra Pradesh for May 13 simultaneous elections to the state Assembly and Lok Sabha.

The state's total electorate stands at 4,14,01,887 - 2,03,39,851 male, 2,10,58,615 female, and 3,421 third-gender voters. The state has 68,185 service electors.

Chief Electoral Officer M. K. Meena said on Thursday that the final electoral roll was published under Special Summary Revision of electoral rolls with reference to January 1, 2024, as the qualifying date on January 22, 2024. Thereafter, the rolls were updated till the last date for making nominations for general elections, 2024 that is April 25.

He said there are 46,389 polling stations in the state, with 1,500 voters at each polling station.

Since the model code of conduct came into force, two persons have died and 156 injured in cases of electoral violence. The enforcement agencies seized cash, liquor, drugs, precious metals and freebies worth Rs.203 crore from March 16 to May 2.

The CEO revealed that 2,11,257 voters above 85 years of age and 5,17,227 PWBD (Persons with Benchmark Disability) voters are eligible for home voting. Out of the total 7,28,484 voters eligible for home voting, 28,591 have opted for it. A total of 31,705 essential services electors have opted for Form-12D collection.

Polling for the 175-member Assembly and all 25 Lok Sabha seats is scheduled on May 13.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor