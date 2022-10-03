6 swept away in Kollidam river near Poondi in TN

Chennai, Oct 3 Six persons were swept away by strong undercurrents when they entered the Kollidam river near Poondi for a bath on Monday, police said.

While two bodies have been retrieved, search for the rest is on.

The deceased D. Charles (38), D. Prithviraj (39), T. Issac (19), D. David (32), S. Kermel (19), and S. Praveen Raj (19) were part of a 40-member group who was on a pilgrimage to Poondi Madha Basilica.

According to Thirukapatti Police, after the six entered the water, a sudden undercurrent swept them away. Of the six, the bodies of Charles and Prithviraj were retrieved and police said that the search for the remaining people is on.

The bodies have been sent to Thiruvaiyuru Government hospital for post-mortem. Police, Fire and Rescue services, and local people are engaged in search operations in the river Kollidam.

