AAI Issues Travel Advisory, Warns of Potential Flight Disruptions at Northern Airports Due to Dense Fog and Low Visibility

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Saturday issued a weather advisory cautioning that fog-related low visibility across several parts of northern India could affect flight operations at certain airports, potentially causing delays or disruptions. In a post on X, AAI wrote, "Reduced visibility due to fog across parts of Northern India may impact flight operations at select airports, leading to possible delays or disruptions. Passengers are encouraged to stay in regular contact with their respective airlines for real-time flight updates, rely exclusively on official communication channels for accurate information, and allow extra time for travel and airport formalities."

The authority further assured passengers of support measures in place. "To ensure passenger convenience, AAI has deployed dedicated passenger facilitation teams at airports to provide assistance and support. We appreciate your patience and cooperation as we work to ensure safe and efficient operations," the post added on X. The advisory comes as dense fog continues to blanket the region, prompting low-visibility procedures at major airports, including Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, over the past several days.

Amid these conditions, domestic carrier IndiGo also issued a travel advisory, warning that flights to Ranchi, Jammu, and Hindon airports could be impacted due to poor visibility caused by dense fog. In its statement, the airline said it was closely tracking weather developments and urged passengers to regularly check flight updates. "Low visibility and fog over #Ranchi, #Jammu and #Hindon (Airport) may impact flight schedules. We are closely monitoring the weather and doing our best to get you where you need to be, safely and smoothly. We request that you stay updated on your flight status bit.ly/3ZWAQXd. Please be assured that our teams are here to assist you at every step and provide full support. We look forward to clearer skies and a swift return to our regular schedule. Thank you for your patience and understanding," IndiGo said in its travel advisory.

Flight operations have also been affected at Jaisalmer Airport due to reduced visibility, leading authorities to instruct airlines to strictly adhere to passenger facilitation norms to ensure safety and convenience. Earlier, Air India had issued multiple travel advisories as dense fog across parts of north and east India continued to disrupt flight schedules during the busy holiday travel period.

In a post on X, Air India stated, " Air India continues to remain vigilant and will make every effort to mitigate fog-related disruptions. We understand how important your travel plans are, especially during this holiday season, and we are working round the clock to minimise any inconvenience. As the weather department has forecast dense fog conditions in Delhi and parts of northern and eastern India, flight operations are likely to be affected at Delhi, Amritsar (ATQ), Chandigarh (IXC), Lucknow (LKO), Varanasi (VNS), and Patna (PAT), with a ripple effect across the network. At Air India, we have taken proactive measures to minimise disruptions (learn more at http://bit.ly/4agYVyF)," the airline wrote.

Air India also highlighted the deployment of dedicated ground teams to assist passengers and prioritised safe operations. "In the event of delays or cancellations, our ground teams remain available round the clock to assist guests and make alternative arrangements. Passengers booked on select flights during the fog window will continue to receive advance alerts under our FogCare initiative, with the option to change flights without additional payment or seek a full refund without penalty. We request guests to check their flight status at https://airindia.com/in/en/manage/flight-status.html before proceeding to the airport. We thank you for your patience and understanding, as the safety and well-being of our guests and crew remain our top priority," the post added on X.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality worsened on Saturday morning, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 384 around 8 am, placing it in the ‘very poor’ category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).