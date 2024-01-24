Actor Prudhvi Raj, choreographer Jani Master join Jana Sena

Amaravati, Jan 24 Actor turned politician Balireddy Prudhvi Raj and choreographer Jani Master on Wednesday joined the Jana Sena Party (JSP).

JSP leader and actor Pawan Kalyan welcomed the duo into the party at a programme held at JSP head office in Mangalagiri. Pawan Kalyan suggested them to work hard for the party’s victory in the forthcoming elections by taking the party's ideals and policies to the people.

Actor-comedian Prudhvi Raj was earlier with the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).

He had joined the party before 2019 elections and after it came to power he was appointed as chairman and director of devotional channel Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel (SVBC) run by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD).

In 2020, he resigned from the post following allegations that he sexually harassed a female employee of SVBC.

The TTD had ordered a probe after an audio tape of his purported telephonic conversation with the woman had surfaced.

Prudhvi Raj, however, had denied the allegation and claimed that it was not his voice in the audio tape.

The actor-comedian had later quit YSRCP and came closer to Jana Sena.

Simultaneous elections to Andhra Pradesh Assembly and Lok Sabha are slated to be held in April-May.

