Ahmedabad Demolition Drive: AMC Bulldozes Illegal Settlements of Alleged Bangladeshi Infiltrators at Chandola Lake

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) began its anti-encroachment drive on Tuesday, April 29, by demolishing alleged illegal settlements near Chandola Lake in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. According to the media reports, the land was allegedly encroached by illegal Bangladeshis. The massive demolition drive has been launched jointly by the AMC and the state police. As many as 80 JCB machines and 60 dumper trucks have been deployed. The demolition will take under the guidance of seven zones estate officers from all seven zones of Ahmedabad.

Ahead of the demolition, the power connection in the area was disconnected. “Illegal Bangladeshi nationals are residing here and have built huts, as found by the Municipal Corporation. The Corporation is removing them, and the police are present to ensure that law and order is not disturbed,” Joint Police Commissioner (Crime) Sharad Singhal told the news agency IANS.

Ahmedabad, Gujarat: Authorities have launched a demolition drive in Chandola Lake area, where Bangladeshi infiltrators were recently caught. Police deployment is in place. Illegal slums and encroachments are being removed as part of the operation pic.twitter.com/mO5TR9lNTj — IANS (@ians_india) April 29, 2025

"AMC conducted a survey in which it was found that illegal construction was done. A demolition drive is underway. A total of 50 JCBs are working here, and around 2,000 police personnel are deployed here," Sharad Singhal stated further.

Also Read | Ahmedabad Man on Zipline Unknowingly Captures Chilling Video of Terror Attack on Tourists in Pahalgam.

Ahmedabad, Gujarat: Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation carried out a demolition drive at Chandola Lake, targeting illegal settlements by Bangladeshi infiltrators. The area had become the largest hub for infiltrators who had unlawfully occupied the lake pic.twitter.com/OWBUszkwt6 — IANS (@ians_india) April 29, 2025

Days before the demolition, Ahmedabad City Police raided homes at 3 am in the night and around 890 people, including 214 minors, were detained from the area in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack last week, reported The Indian Express. Out of 890, 300 detainees were released on Monday after the authorities confirmed their Indian identity.

The police said on Monday evening that out of 890 detainees, 143 confirmed illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, with 110 allegedly in possession of forged Indian identity documents.