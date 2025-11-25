Andhra Pradesh govt decides to form three new districts

Amaravati, Nov 25 The government of Andhra Pradesh has decided to form three new districts, taking the total number of districts in the state to 29.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday approved the recommendations of the Group of Ministers proposing Markapuram, Madanapalle and Polavaram districts.

A decision was also taken to form five new revenue divisions, including Nakkapalli in Anakapalli district, Addanki in Prakasam district, Peeleru in Madanapalle, Banaganapalle in Nandyala district, and Madakasira in Satyasai district.

The meeting also decided to form a new Peddaharivanam mandal by dividing the Adoni mandal of Kurnool district.

Rampachodavaram and Chinturu revenue divisions will come under Polavaram district. Rampachodavaram will be the headquarters of the district.

Markapuram district will be formed with Yerragondapalem, Markapuram, Kanigiri, and Giddaluru revenue divisions.

Madanapalli district will be formed with Madanapalli, Punganuru, and Peeleru revenue divisions.

The Chief Minister had said last month that the reorganisation of districts undertaken in the state should fulfil the aspirations of the people and provide administrative convenience.

He stated that the problems that arose with the formation of new districts by the previous government should be resolved, and at the same time, new problems should not arise.

The state government had formed a seven-member ministerial subcommittee on district reorganisation on July 22 this year.

After bifurcation in 2014, the truncated Andhra Pradesh was left with only 13 districts. The previous YSRCP government doubled that number to 26 in 2022.

The TDP-led coalition had promised during last year’s election that districts would be reorganised and new revenue divisions would be formed to correct the unscientific formation of new districts in the previous government.

CM Naidu had said that the ill-conceived decision of the previous government on the formation of new districts caused regional differences, as it had not taken into account the aspirations of the people.

He had asked the subcommittee to take up the reorganisation of districts while keeping in mind the delimitation of constituencies. He wanted the reorganisation of revenue divisions to be taken up separately.

Naidu wanted a study to be done on which revenue ward and constituency the people of the flooded mandals would be in after the completion of the Polavaram project. He said the reorganisation should be carried out accordingly.

