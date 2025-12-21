Andhra Pradesh: Newly Married Couple Video Fighting Onboard Moving Train Before Jumping to Death Goes Viral

A newly married couple died after falling from a moving train on the Vangapalli–Aler railway line in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, December 18. The deceased were identified as Korada Simhachalam (25) and his wife Bhavani (19).

The couple from Ravupalli village in Garugubilli Mandal of Parvathipuram Manyam district was seen fighting on board a train before taking extreme steps. The video of the fight went viral on social media. The couple got married in October 2025 and fell from the Machilipatnam Express on Thursday night. Simhachalam used to work at a chemical company in Hyderabad and lived in the Gandhinagar area of Jagadgirigutta along with his wife.

On the night of Thursday, the couple boarded the Vijayawada-bound Machilipatnam Express train from Secunderabad to meet their relatives. While nearing the Vangapalli Railway station, the couple fell from the door. However, it is not clear whether the couple accidentally slipped or committed suicide by jumping.

Their bodies were discovered the following morning by railway trackmen who alerted the police. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway.