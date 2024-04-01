Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar Jail: Delhi CM To Be Lodged in Jail Number 2; Check the Prison Routine

The Rouse Avenue Court on Monday, April 1, sent Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to judicial custody till April 15 in an alleged money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy case.

Delhi CM will be lodged in Jail Number 2 of Tihar Jail in the National Capital. He will be alone in the jail as AAP MP Sanjay Singh, who is also accused in the PMLA case, was shifted to jail number 5 a few days back, according to the prison sources told news agency ANI.

Former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's daughter and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha is lodge in Jail No 6 of the women's section. Ms Kavitha is accused of being part of the 'south group' that paid bribes to the AAP to get liquor licenses in the national capital.



Tihar Jail Routine:

The day of the prisoners, also of Arvind Kejriwal, begins at Surise, at around 6.30 am in the morning. As per the rules, the prisoners get tea and a few slices of bread as their breakfast.

Lunch is given between 10:30 and 11 am and consists of a dal, a sabzi and five rotis or rice. Prisoners are then locked in their cells from noon to 3 pm. At 3:30 pm in the afternoon, they get a cup of tea and biscuits and are allowed to meet their lawyers at 4 pm with permission.

However, Kejriwal can watch television (TV) in prison during meal times and lockups between 18 and 20 channels, including news, entertainment, and sports. Doctors and medical staff are also available 24*7 in case of an emergency. Kejriwal, who is a diabetic, will have regular check-ups during his imprisonment.

Mr Kejriwal's lawyer had requested a special diet given his illness and also requested to allow him to read Ramayan, Shrimad Bhagavad Gita, and How Prime Ministers Decide - a book by journalist Neerja Chowdhury.