Assam: 39 cadres of Adivasi People's Liberation Army lay down arms

Karbi Anglong (Assam) [India], June 2 : A total of 39 active cadres of the Adivasi People's Liberation Army (APLA) laid down their arms before the Assam Rifles and Bokajan Police Station in Assam on Friday.

According to the official statement, the active cadres of APLA laid down a total of 31 weapons including three AK series Rifles, 19 Pistols, five other rifles, two Grenades and assorted live ammunition under 'Operation Samarpan' at an arms laying ceremony.

Earlier on May 26, five cadres of Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP)- People's War Group in the presence of the Police surrendered at Somsai, Ukhrul in Manipur.

Assam Rifles had engaged these cadres in negotiation over a prolonged period and motivated them to surrender and join the mainstream.

