Assam: Fake Doctor Operating Illegal Clinic in Cachar Apprehend by Police

In significant bust, Assam police has apprehended man who was posing as a doctor to deceive people by running an illegal clinic. Accused was allegedly running an illegal clinic in the Sonai area of the State's Cachar district. Partha Protim Das, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Cachar district, said that the district police has intensified its action against fake doctors, and, acting on a reliable input, police on Monday apprehended a person from Nagdirgram Part-4 village.

According to ANI reports, officials said, "He was running an illegal clinic, under Sonai police station area. Necessary documents have been seized lawfully and lawful action has been initiated. Further investigation into the matter is ongoing, he said.

Following an investigation at Silchar police station, an individual was arrested for impersonating a doctor. The investigation uncovered substantial evidence indicating the individual operated an unaccredited institution that distributed fraudulent medical degrees and certificates. According to a senior official, the accused ran a network of fake colleges, providing bogus degrees and certifications that enabled individuals to practice medicine illegally.

Also Read: Air India Bus Catches Fire at Delhi Airport Terminal 3; No Casualties Reported, Operations Unaffected

These certificates lack legal recognition, and the primary suspect in the initial case, along with other unqualified practitioners, received certifications from this unapproved institution, which lacked accreditation from the National Medical Council (NMC) and other relevant authorities.