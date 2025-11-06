Assembly polls: Bihar records 13.13 per cent voter turnout in first two hours

Patna, Nov 6 An average 13.3 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 9 a.m. in 121 polling stations spread across 18 districts where polling is underway for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly polls on Thursday, the Election Commission of India (ECI) said.

Saharsa recorded the highest polling with 15.27 per cent, followed by Begusarai (14.60 per cent), Muzaffarpur (14.38 per cent), Vaishali (14.30 per cent ) and Khagaria (14.15 per cent).

Besides, Madhepura recorded 13.74 per cent polling, Darbhanga (12.48 per cent), Gopalganj (13.97 per cent), Siwan (13.35 per cent), Saran (13.30 per cent), Samastipur (12.86 per cent), Munger (13.37 per cent), Lakhisarai (13.39 per cent), Sheikhpura (12.97 per cent), Nalanda (12.45 per cent), Patna (11.22 per cent), Bhojpur (13.11 per cent), and Buxar (13.28 per cent).

Polling for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly election began on Thursday at 7 a.m. and will conclude at 6 p.m.

A total of 1,314 candidates, including 1,192 male and 122 female candidates, are trying their luck in this election.

According to the Election Commission, a total of 3,75,13,302 electors, including 1,98,35,325 males, 1,76,77,219 females, and 758 third gender voters, are expected to exercise their franchise.

The total number of polling stations is 45,341, including 36,733 in the rural areas and 8,608 in the urban areas.

The ECI has declared 320 model stations, 926 women-managed, and 107 persons with disabilities-managed in these districts. The webcasting will be available in all 45,341 polling stations.

Even as polling will continue till 6 p.m. in the general booths, voting will conclude at 5 pm in six Assembly constituencies located in Naxal-affected areas.

A mock poll was conducted between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. in the presence of booth-level agents, before polling opened to the public.

Unprecedented security arrangements are in place for the first phase.

Police and paramilitary forces have been deployed across all 18 districts, with special patrols positioned at sensitive and hyper-sensitive booths.

Over 15 battalions of forces have been deployed across the state.

The Patna district administration said security personnel have been stationed at every booth to prevent any disturbance or spread of rumours.

