Ayodhya Deepotsav 2024 Live Streaming: Ram Mandir To Celebrate First Diwali; Watch Live Telecast

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government organised the 8th Deepotsav in the holy city of Ayodhya. This year, the Deepotsav event will be special as the newly built Ram Mandir celebrates its first Diwali on Wednesday, October 30. Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple is fully prepared to welcome devotees on this auspicious occasion of Diwali.

Today, the Deepotsav will showcase 18 different tableaux showcasing the life of Lord Ram. Tableaux will display moments such as Ram's life, his marriage, education, etc. It will also showcase Hanuman’s journey to Lanka. Preparations have been made for lit more than 25 lakh diyas on 55 ghats of Ayodhya of the Sarayu River, setting a new record in the Guinness Book of World Records.

A 5-day festival commemorates Lord Ram's return to Ayodhya after a 14-year exile. Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrived and participated in 'Divya Deepotsav. Ayodhya MP Awadhesh Prasad said, "BJP is politicising this festival and dividing people. I have not got any pass or invite for Deepotsav. This festival doesn't belong to any one community. I will be going to Ayodhya today. I have not received any pass or invite for Deepotsav."

CM Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak apply 'tilak' on the forehead of the artists enacting the roles of Lord Ram, Lakshman and Sita.

BJP leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said, "It is a very good initiative by the Uttar Pradesh government and CM Yogi Adityanath. It is gaining popularity every single day. I think there will be a time when people will come to Ayodhya just to witness this festival..."

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said, "...It was a battle of 500 years. Due to the strong will of PM Narendra Modi Ji, Lord Ram is seated at his birthplace and this is the first Deepotsav. It is historic and I extend my heartfelt wishes to all Ram devotees on Deepotsav."

Eye-catching LED panels and multimedia projections have been installed at various locations, enhancing the festive atmosphere for visitors. However, a huge crowd has been gathered to witness the first Diwali and Deepotsav in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi. Those who are unable to visit Ayodhya can watch the live stream via YouTube.

Viewers can watch on Doordarshan National or on DD's YouTube channel the celebration of Deepotsav at Ram Katha Park & Ram Ki Paidi in Ayodhya. Witness the stunning display as countless diyas are lit, setting a world record for the most lamps illuminated in a single location. Enjoy a mesmerising drone show that enhances the beauty of this auspicious occasion, making it a sight to behold.