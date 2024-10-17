Bahraich Violence: Murder Accused in Ram Gopal Mishra Case Dies in Police Encounter

A 22-year-old man named Ram Gopal Mishra was brutally murdered by a violent Islamist mob. Recently, police arrested the first suspect in the case, identified as Raja, who is also known as Mohammad Danish or Zaheer/Sahir Khan. Reports indicate that Zaheer Khan was trying to escape to Nepal when he was caught near the Raji crossing in the Mahsi block of the district.

Additionally, two other suspects, Sarfaraz (also called Rinku) and Fahim, were shot during a police encounter on Thursday. This confrontation took place near the Handa Basehri Canal, close to the international border, as the suspects were attempting to flee to Nepal. Both Sarfaraz and Fahim are sons of Abdul Hameed, the main suspect in the violence.

Also Read: Salman Khan Firing Case: Contract of Rs 25 Lakh Taken Out to Kill Bollywood Actor, AK-47 Sourced From Pakistan: Navi Mumbai Police

Sources mention that there was an exchange of gunfire during the encounter, but it is unclear if anyone was injured during the arrests.