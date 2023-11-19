Bengal Shocker: Man commits suicide after killing wife, son and daughter

Kolkata, Nov 19 A man in West Bengal committed suicide after killing his wife, son and daughter. The man reportedly committed the crime out of his grudge towards his wife who allegedly entered into an extra-marital affair, as per a suicide note found near his body.

The incident took place in Kharda in North 24 Parganas.

The killer husband has been identified as Brindaban Karmakar, a garments trader by profession. As per the suicide note, Karmakar first cautioned his wife after getting to know about his wife's alleged extra-marital affair.

However, as per the suicide note, she refused to come out of the relationship, which enraged Karmakar who in a fit of rage hacked her with a sharp-edged weapon. Feeling uncertain about his children's future, Karmakar then killed his daughter (16) and son (9) using the same weapon, before killing self.

The police are probing the authenticity of the suicide note

