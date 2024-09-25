Bharatpur Horror: 5-Year-Old Girl Attacked by Pack of Stray Dogs In Rajasthan; Disturbing Video Surfaces

In a shocking incident, In Bharatpur, Rajasthan, a five-year-old girl was attacked by four stray dogs while on her way to buy milk. The incident, captured on CCTV, left the child with significant injuries, prompting her hospitalisation.

In the Kotwali police station area of ​​Bharatpur district of Rajasthan, a 5-year-old girl who was going to purchase milk was attacked by four dogs .

The girl has been badly injured in the dog attack after which she has been admitted to the hospital. #DogAttack

From @ABPNewspic.twitter.com/JdahxaWoSE — SK Chakraborty (@sanjoychakra) September 24, 2024

The attack occurred in the Kotwali police station area, where the dogs suddenly pounced on the girl, knocking her to the ground and biting her on the head, arms, legs, and face. The neighbours intervened and rushed the girl to the district hospital, where she received treatment and was later discharged. The family highlighted the ongoing problem of stray dogs in the area, noting that 8 to 10 dogs had previously attacked residents.

