Bhopal Woman Marries 25 Men in 7 Months to Steal Valuables; Arrested by Rajasthan Police

A 23-year-old woman named Anuradha Paswan has been arrested by the Rajasthan Police from Bhopal after it was discovered that she had married 25 different men over the past seven months with the intention of cheating and robbing them. Dubbed the “Loot and Scoot Bride” by the police, Anuradha’s modus operandi was to marry unsuspecting men and then flee with their valuables shortly afterward.

Part of a Larger Gang

According to police reports, Anuradha was part of a larger gang that specifically targeted men eager to get married. After legally marrying them, she would stay for a few days and then disappear under the cover of night, taking with her gold jewelry, cash, and electronic items from the house. Her method remained the same each time: she would pose as a bride, enter the home, and commit theft soon after marriage. Investigating officer Meetha Lal confirmed this pattern of behavior.

Case Uncovered by Victim in Sawai Madhopur

The case came to light after a man named Vishnu Sharma from Sawai Madhopur filed a complaint on May 3. Vishnu stated that he had paid ₹2 lakh to two agents named Sunita and Pappu Meena, who promised to find him a suitable bride. He was then introduced to Anuradha, and the two were married in a local court on April 20. However, within days of the wedding, Anuradha vanished along with valuables from the house.

Past and Modus Operandi

Anuradha had previously worked at a hospital in Maharajganj, Uttar Pradesh. After a domestic dispute, she separated from her husband and moved to Bhopal, where she got involved with a marriage fraud gang. Through local agents, she would target men and get married. The agents would show photos of the bride over WhatsApp and charge ₹2–3 lakh to arrange the marriage. Within a week of the wedding, Anuradha would flee with household valuables. Police suspect that others involved in the gang include individuals named Roshni, Raghubeer, Golu, Mazboot Singh Yadav, and Arjun, who may also be victims or accomplices.

Second Marriage After Escaping from Vishnu's House

After fleeing from Vishnu’s house, Anuradha went on to marry another man named Gabbar in Bhopal, extorting ₹2 lakh from him as well. To catch her, police devised a trap by using a constable who posed as a groom. When the agent showed Anuradha’s photo, the police set up a sting operation and arrested her. The investigation is ongoing as authorities work to identify additional members of the gang and other potential victims.