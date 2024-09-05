Bihar Accident: Tanker Carrying Ethyl Alcohol Overturns and Bursts Into Flames in Bodhgaya (Watch Video)

A tanker carrying ethyl alcohol overturned and caught fire on NH 83 near Bodhgaya late last night. Firefighters battled the blaze for nearly five hours before bringing it under control. Fire Brigade Officer Sanjay Kumar said the fire likely started due to a short circuit after the tanker overturned.

VIDEO | Bihar: A tanker carrying ethyl alcohol overturned and caught fire on NH 83 in Bodhgaya last night.



“We received the information that a tanker has overturned. We reached the spot and saw that it had caught fire due to some short circuit. There was a massive fire, but we… pic.twitter.com/cr5h2JLij2 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 5, 2024

"We received information that a tanker had overturned. When we reached the spot, it was engulfed in flames. There was a massive fire, but we have brought it under control now," Kumar said.

No casualties have been reported so far, and authorities are investigating the cause of the accident.