Bihar Bridge Collapse: Section of Under-Construction Bakhtiyarpur-Tajpur Ganga Mahasetu Falls in Samastipur (Watch Video)

A series of bridge collapses in Bihar continues, with the latest incident involving a section of the under-construction Bakhtiyarpur-Tajpur Ganga Mahasetu in Samastipur.

Watch:

VIDEO | Bihar: A part of the under-construction bridge of Bakhtiyarpur and Tajpur Ganga Mahasetu collapsed in Samastipur.



(Source- Third Party)



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/FhAXyoGRah — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 23, 2024

The link section of this Mahasetu is being constructed over the railway line near Nandani Lagunia railway station, between Shahpur Patori and Mohiuddin Nagar. A few months ago, the spans were mounted on their piers. However, on Sunday evening, a span on two pillars in the northern part of the railway line collapsed.

In 2011, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar laid the foundation stone for the Bakhtiyarpur-Tajpur Ganga Mahasetu project. The total cost of the project, which includes a 45 km long approach road and a 5.575 km long river bridge, is estimated at Rs 1,603 crore. Despite more than Rs 1,000 crore already being spent, only about 60 percent of the bridge's construction has been completed so far.