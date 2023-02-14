Bihar: Pappu Yadav's carcade meets with an accident, two including JAP district president hurt

Published: February 14, 2023 08:34 AM

A vehicle in the carcade of Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) chief Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav met with an ...

Bihar: Pappu Yadav's carcade meets with an accident, two including JAP district president hurt

A vehicle in the carcade of Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) chief Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav met with an accident in Bihar's Buxar, the police said on Tuesday.

According to information, two other persons have been injured in the accident.

Party's Buxar district president Sunil Kumar and vehicle driver Sudhir Kumar have been injured. Pappu Yadav was unhurt in the incident, officials said.

The incident took place near Devkuli village area late night on Sunday. Locals of the area noticed the accident, and alerted the police.

Following information, PCR (112) vans from Brahmapur and Shahpur Police Stations reached the spot and shifted injured persons to a nearby hospital.

More details awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

