Bihar: Rain to continue till July 17; rising water level in Ganga raises flood concerns

Patna, July 15 The rainy season will continue in Patna until July 17, with dark clouds looming since Tuesday.

The Meteorological Centre has forecast light to moderate rain and thunderstorms over the next two days, issuing a yellow alert for lightning and storm risk.

With the active monsoon over Bihar, Ganga water levels are rising quickly, increasing flood threats in Patna, Buxar, and Bhagalpur.

According to the Central Water Commission, at Digha Ghat, Patna, the Ganga is 2.48 meters below the danger mark. It is currently at 47.97 meters against 50.45 meters, which is the danger level.

At Gandhi Ghat, Patna, it is 1.61 meters below the danger mark. It is currently at 46.99 meters against 48.60 meters, which is the danger level.

In Buxar, Ganga is 1.59 meters below the warning level (currently at 57.73 meters against 59.32 meters, which is the danger level).

In Bhagalpur, Ganga is 3.12 meters below the danger mark (currently at 30.56 m against 33.68 meters is the danger level).

However, water has started entering low-lying areas in Patna, Danapur, Pandarak, and Fatuha, increasing concerns among residents.

In Buxar, the steps of the Ganga Ghats have submerged, and the Karmanasha tributary’s water level is also rising.

In Bhagalpur, the Ganga is rising at 1 cm per hour, increasing flood risks in Sultanganj, Nathnagar, and Navgachhiya.

The main contributing factors to rising water levels are 1.25 lakh cusecs of water released from Bansagar Dam, Madhya Pradesh, which is reaching the Ganga via the Son River.

Rainfall in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh has also increased Ganga’s water levels.

According to the Water Resources Department (WRD), water levels are expected to rise for the next 2-3 days. Rain will continue in Patna till Thursday, possibly further increasing water levels, while very heavy rainfall is expected in Gaya, Nawada, and Jamui on Wednesday and Thursday.

Heavy rain and thunderstorm alerts have been issued for Patna, Begusarai, Munger, and Bhagalpur over the next two days.

The Bihar government has instructed all district administrations to remain alert, prepare relief materials, keep boats ready, and ensure community kitchen arrangements in flood-prone areas.

Residents are advised to stay updated with local weather warnings. Avoid waterlogged and low-lying areas and remain prepared to move to safer locations if necessary.

