Breaking: Suspended JD(S) Leader Prajwal Revanna Leading in Karnataka’s Hassan Lok Sabha Seat

On Tuesday, despite facing allegations of sexually abusing multiple women, Prajwal Revanna, a suspended JD(S) MP, was leading by a margin of 1,446 votes in the Hassan Lok Sabha segment. According to the latest data from the Election Commission, Prajwal secured 1,37,167 votes, while his nearest rival, Shreyas Patel of Congress, received 1,35,721 votes.

Prajwal, aged 33 and the grandson of JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda, contested as the NDA candidate. Following the emergence of allegations against him during the polling on April 26, JD(S) suspended him from the party. Currently, he is in the custody of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the cases.

Initial indications from the state indicated that the BJP was leading in 17 seats, while the Congress was ahead in eight and the JD(S) in three.

According to official sources, JD(S) leader and former chief minister H.D. Kumaraswamy was leading in the Mandya Lok Sabha segment, while Union Minister Pralhad Joshi of the BJP was ahead in the Dharwad Lok Sabha segment.

