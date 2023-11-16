Cash-for-postings: I will retire from politics if single case proved, says Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, Nov 16 Reacting to the ‘cash-for-posting’ accusations by the Opposition, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has challenged that if the allegations against him are proved even in a single case he would retire from politics.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Siddaramaiah claimed that he was not involved in ‘cash-for-postings’ in his entire political career.

When asked about his son telling him over phone to approve only the five names in the list, Siddaramaiah said that if there were names in the list, does that mean transfer?

Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, BJP MLA and former Dy CM stated, the video of Siddaramaiah’s son Yathindra telling him to finalise the work of five people named in the list proved allegations of an ATM Government, YST (Yathindra, Siddaramaiah Tax). The BJP had charged that now YST is in place.

“The BJP has questioned the interference of Yathindra, who does not have any constitutional position in the administration. The misuse of power is clearly visible and legal action should be initiated against Yathindra. Siddaramaiah who speaks on transparency, misuse of power, accountability should initiate action against his son Yathindra and set an example,” he demanded.

Former CM HD Kumaraswamy said that "the cash-for-posting scam was taking place in the state without shame, continuously without any fear and the video grab was the clinching evidence".

“The extortion business of the Congress Government has come out in the open. The real face of the champion of social justice has come out in the open,” Kumaraswamy said while attacking Siddaramaiah.

Kumaraswamy further demanded that, “... You place yourself in high esteem? You must resign from the post of Chief Minister immediately and vacate the office of the CM.”

Reacting to the development, Home Minister Dr G. Parameshwara stated that he doesn’t know anything about the development and asked the media persons to pose this question to former CM HD Kumaraswamy who had raised the issue.

“During elections the Congress has given assurances to people and efforts are made to fulfill them. I have not seen Yathindra Siddaramaiah’s video and I don’t have any knowledge about it,” he maintained.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor