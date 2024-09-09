CBI Arrests Senior Environmental Engineer of DPCC and Accomplice in Bribery Case; Rs 2.39 Crore Cash Seized

Published: September 9, 2024

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two individuals, including a senior environmental engineer from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), in connection with a bribery case involving Rs 91,500. 

The operation took place as the accused were allegedly exchanging the bribe, which was intended to facilitate illegal approvals related to environmental regulations.

The arrested engineer, along with the son of a middleman, was caught in the act during a sting operation conducted by the CBI. Following the arrests, the agency executed searches at the senior engineer's premises, where they recovered a staggering Rs 2.39 crore in cash, raising suspicions about the extent of corruption within the department.

Tags :CBICBIDelhi Pollution Control CommitteeDpccBribery Case