'Celebrate festivals responsibly': Say leaders as PM Modi highlights Chhath Puja, Diwali in ‘Mann Ki Baat’

New Delhi, Oct 26 The 127th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday drew wide praise from leaders across the country, who hailed his message of social unity, environmental awareness, and responsible celebration of festivals.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat summarised the address, saying, “The 127th episode of the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme concluded today. The Prime Minister extended greetings on Diwali and mentioned that the Chhath festival is approaching, and offered greetings to everyone while paying respects to Chhath Maiya. He emphasised that we should celebrate festivals responsibly. Highlighting the ‘Ek Ped Maa ke Naam’ initiative, he urged everyone to actively participate in tree plantation and work seriously toward the protection of trees.”

In Delhi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who attended a community screening of the programme at the Kedarnath Sahni Auditorium, said she was deeply inspired by the Prime Minister’s message. “When we connect with society and follow the guidance of our respected Prime Minister, thousands of others join in. There is always a meaningful dialogue that inspires society. Each time, there is something new — sometimes about the environment, sometimes culture — but always something that helps the nation progress,” she said.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai also expressed his appreciation, noting, “We all listened to the 127th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’. We are very grateful to the Prime Minister, as he has consistently mentioned the contributions of Chhattisgarh in many episodes, and today he mentioned them again.”

From Bihar, state Minister Nitin Nabin highlighted the cultural resonance of the Prime Minister’s message, saying, “The Chhath Mahaparv holds a special place in the hearts of every Indian. PM Modi has always given it a unique significance. Many times, he has spoken about the stories and traditions of Chhath in his addresses.”

Meanwhile, BJP state President Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary said, “At the 107th Cantonment Assembly constituency, we listened to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’, now in its 127th episode. Today, he highlighted Chhath Puja, the Clean India campaign, GST refunds, and the promotion of local products. Through this programme, citizens stay informed and connected to national initiatives and festivals.”

In his own address, Prime Minister Modi extended his heartfelt wishes for Chhath Puja and Diwali, calling Chhath a “beautiful example of India’s social unity”.

He said, “The entire country is now filled with the joy of festivals. We all celebrated Diwali a few days back, and now a large number of people are busy with Chhath Puja. ‘Thekua’ is being prepared in homes, ghats are being adorned everywhere, and markets are abuzz with excitement. A blend of devotion, warmth, and tradition can be seen everywhere.”

Praising the women observing the Chhath fast, he added, “The way women who observe the Chhath fast prepare for this festival with dedication and sincerity is truly inspiring.”

The four-day festival of Chhath Puja, dedicated to the Sun God, began on Saturday with ‘Nahay-Khaay’, followed by ‘Kharna’ on Sunday. Devotees across India are observing the rituals with faith and discipline, echoing the Prime Minister’s message of responsibility, sustainability, and unity during the festive season.

