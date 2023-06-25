Central Railway to run 156 Ganpati Special Trains for Ganpati Festival

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 25 : Central Railway will run 156 Ganpati Special trains in view of the Ganpati festival in September 2023, the bookings for which will open on June 27.

Train number 01171 Mumbai-Sawantwadi Road Daily Special will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai at 00.20 hrs daily from September 13 to October 2 (20 Trips) and will arrive at Sawantwadi Road at 14.20 hrs same day, Central Railway said in a statement.

Train number 01172 Sawantwadi Road- Mumbai Daily Special will leave Sawantwadi Road at 15.10 hrs daily from September 13 to October 2 (20 Trips) and will arrive at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai at 04.35 hrs the next day, the statement added.

The train will halt at Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg and Kudal.

The statement further said that train number 01167 LTT-KUDAL Special will leave LTT at 22.15 hrs on September 13, 14, 19, 20, 21, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28 and on October 1 and 2 (12Trips) and will arrive Kudal at 9.30 hrs next day.

Further, it added that train number 01168 KUDAL- LTT special will leave Kudal at 10.30 hrs on September 14, 15, 20, 21, 22, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29 and on October 2 and 3 (12Trips) arrive at LTT at 21.55 hrs same day.

The train will halt at Thane, Panvel, Roha. Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali and Sindhudurg.

"The train number 01169 Pune-Karmali special will leave Pune at 18.45 hrs on September 15, 22 and 29 and will arrive in Kudal at 10.00 hrs the next day while the train number 01170 Kudal -Pune Special special will leave Kudal at 16.05 hrs on September 17, 24 and October 1 and will arrive Pune at 05.50 hrs next day", the statement read.

This train will have halts at Lonavala, Panvel, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali and Sindhudurg.

The train number 01187 Karmali-Panvel-Kudal special will leave Karmali at 14.50 hrs on September 16, 23 and 30 (3 Trips) and will arrive at Panvel at 02.45 hrs the next day and the train number 01188 Kudal-Panvel- Karmali special will leave Panvel at 05.00 hrs on September 17, 24 and October 1 (3 Trips) and will arrive Kudal at 14.00 hrs same day, the release stated.

The train will have halts at Thivim, Sawantwadi Road, Kudal, Sindhudurg, Kakavli, Nandgaon Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Rajapur Road, Vilavade, Adavali, Ratnagiri, Sangmeshwar Road, Savarda, Chiplun, Khed, Roha and Mangaon.

The release further stated, that train number 01153 Diva -Ratnagiri MEMU Specials will leave Diva at 07.10 hrs from September 13 to October 2 (20 Trips) and will arrive at Ratnagiri at 14.55 hrs same day and train number 01154 Ratnagiri- Diva MEMU Specials will leave Ratnagiri at 15.40 hrs from September 13 to October 2 (20 Trips) and will arrive Diva at 22.40 hrs same day.

This train will have halts at Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road and Sangameshwar Road.

The train number 01151 Mumbai- Madgaon Special will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai at 11.50 hrs daily from September 13 to October 2 (20 Trips) and will arrive in Madgaon at 02.10 hrs the next day and train number 01152 Special will leave Madgaon at 3.15 hrs daily from September 13 to October 2 (20 Trips) and arrive at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai at 17.05 hrs same day, the statement added.

It will have halts at Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim and Karmali.

All the above trains are fully reserved. Bookings for all the Ganpati Specials will open on June 27, 2023, on special charges at all computerised reservation centres and on the website www.irctc.co.in. Passengers may book their tickets at Passenger Reservation System (PRS) Counters and IRCTC Website.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor