Chattisgarh: Health workers campaign to raise awareness on Tuberculosis, Leprosy diseases among villagers

The Health workers in Balrampur district on Saturday conducted a door-to-door campaign to raise awareness among villagers on Tuberculosis and Leprosy diseases.

Chief Medical Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Basant Singh said that government aims to eradicate Tuberculosis and Leprosy diseases by 2025 and the health workers deployed to identify those suffering from these diseases.

He also stated that the focus is on far-flung areas.

Meanwhile, the health workers say that sometimes it becomes difficult as the villagers do not understand. the villagers are even explained in the field.

Mitanin coordinator of Balrampur block, Sushma Minj has told that the team of Mitanins are going door to door doing the work of survey of leprosy and TB diseases.

"After the research on the basis of the possible report given by them, the health department team is going to the homes of the beneficiaries and examining their health," said Sushma Minj.

Meanwhile, CMHO Basant Singh said that till now a total of 5042 TB and 1471 leprosy patients have been identified in the district.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor