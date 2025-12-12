Chennai Sanitation Workers Protest: Protestors Detained for Opposing Privatisation and Demanding Permanent Jobs (Watch Video)

Sanitation workers staged a protest at Kamarajar Salai near the Anna Memorial, Chennai. They are opposing the privatisation of sanitation services in Zones 5 and 6 of the Greater Chennai Corporation and urging the government to provide permanent employment. Police later detained several demonstrators. The workers have been holding protests for more than 150 days, gathering at multiple locations across the city, including the Ripon Building, to press for their demands.

Last week, over 500 sanitary workers from multiple districts gathered in Chennai’s Saidapet to stage a protest, pressing for a series of demands such as pending COVID-19 duty incentives, salary revisions, and additional employment benefits. The demonstration was organised by the Tamil Nadu Rural Development Department Workers' Union, which represents employees working under the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department. Their workforce includes Swachh Bharat Mission district and block coordinators, computer operators, health motivators, overhead tank operators, sanitation workers, cleanliness guards, school sanitation staff, social auditors, village panchayat computer operators, and members of the women’s rural livelihood mission.

In response to the protest, the government has agreed to accept several major demands and has provided written assurance. These include disbursal of COVID-19 incentive payments, wages aligned with the Minimum Wages Act, equal pay for equal work, special time-scale pay, ESI, PF and FBF benefits, benefits on par with nutritious meal scheme employees, a work reward pension scheme, and recruitment for vacant posts of overhead tank operators and sanitation workers. Protesters also stressed that workers already serving in these roles must be considered during the recruitment process.

Despite the assurances, the workers stated that their agitation will continue until a formal Government Order is issued. Tamil Nadu Rural Development Labour Union (TNRDLU) General Secretary Krishnasami told ANI that while the government had verbally agreed to key demands like COVID-19 incentives and salary hikes, they have yet to be enforced. "We demanded Rs 12,000, but the government is not listening. If our demands are not met, we will launch an indefinite strike," he said. He further told ANI that workers travelling from various districts were stopped by police, with some reportedly placed under house arrest. "The government must act against the police for illegal detention. The police are threatening us," he alleged.