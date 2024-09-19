Chennai Shocker: Sex Worker Hacked to Death With Hammer for Demanding Money, Body Dumped in Suitcase in Thuraipakkam; Accused Arrested

A woman's body was found in a suitcase dumped in Chennai's Thuraipakkam area on Thursday morning, September 19. According to the local police, they discovered body parts in a suitcase.

Following this a man has been arrested from Sivaganga district of Tamil Nadu. An initial investigation revealed that accused Manikandan killed woman Deepa alias Vellaiammal (32) from Madhavaram by hammer after a quarrel was triggered between them as she demanded more money from him

The accused told police that after killing her, he stuffed the body parts in a suitcase and dumped them in Thuraipakkam. Police said the accused met Deepa, also a sex worker, through an agent and she went to Thoraipakkam on Wednesday. As Deepa didn't return home, her brother tried contacting her on mobile phone, which was found to be switched off.

Tamil Nadu | A woman's body was found in a suitcase in Thuraipakkam, Chennai today at around 9.30 am. More investigation into the incident is going on: Chennai Police Official — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2024

After no contact, her brother traced her mobile phone by using the "find my device" option. He confirmed that she was last spotted near Thoraipakkam. Based on the inputs he had gathered, he informed the Thoraipakkam police station on Wednesday night.

Later, he filed a missing complaint at the Manali police station. Meanwhile, the cops recovered the murdered woman, and her body was found in Thoraipakkam. The police team immediately reached out to the man who lodged the complaint on Wednesday. He identified the deceased woman as his sister.

With the help of CCTV footage, the police narrow down the murderer. An investigation officer said, "We are questioning the arrested Manikandan and trying to locate the broker who introduced the woman Deepa to the assailant."