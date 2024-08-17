Chhattisgarh: 3 Killed, 7 Injured in Lightning Strikes in Jashpur District

In Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district, three women were killed and seven others sustained injuries due to lightning strikes, according to officials on Saturday. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has expressed his condolences for the tragic events that occurred on Friday and has instructed the local administration to ensure that the injured receive the highest quality medical care.

जशपुर जिले में आकाशीय बिजली की चपेट में आने से 3 महिलाओं की मृत्यु और कई महिलाओं के घायल होने की दुःखद सूचना प्राप्त हुई है।



जिला प्रशासन द्वारा घायल महिलाओं को त्वरित इलाज के लिए अस्पताल पहुंचाया गया है। प्रशासन को बेहतर इलाज की व्यवस्था करने और अन्य आवश्यक निर्देश दिए गए हैं।… — Vishnu Deo Sai (@vishnudsai) August 17, 2024

Two women were killed and seven others, all female, were injured by lightning strikes in Chandamuda village, within the Pathalgaon police station area. Additionally, another woman died from a lightning strike in the Bagbahar police station limits, according to officials. The victims were reportedly working in paddy fields when they were struck by the sudden and intense lightning.

Police have identified the deceased as Shraddha Yadav (35), Rakhi Painkara (20) and Akhiyaro Minj (40). Of the seven injured, three were shifted to a hospital in Ambikapur in neighbouring Surguja district, while four were undergoing treatment at a hospital in Pathalgaon, he said.