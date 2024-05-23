Chhattisgarh: 7 Naxalites Killed in Encounter With Security Personnel in Bijapur

Seven Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security forces in Bijapur on Thursday, May 23. An exchange of fire broke out on Thursday between Naxals and security forces in the jungle near Bijapur in Chhattisgarh.

According to the news reports, the gunfight took place along the Narayanpur-Bijapur district border. The gunfight broke out around 11 am in the morning when a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxal operation.

The operation, involving personnel belonging to the District Reserve Guard from Dantewada, Narayanpur, and Bastar districts, Bastar Fighters, and Special Task Force—all units of state police—was launched based on inputs about the presence of cadres from the Indravati Area Committee of Maoists, reported news agency PTI.

The operation is continuing and further details are awaited. With this incident 112 Naxalites have been killed so far this year in separate encounters with security forces in the state.