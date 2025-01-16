Chhattisgarh: Security Forces Kill Twelve Naxals in Fierce Encounter in South Bijapur

Eight soldiers were martyred in an IED blast planted by Naxalites in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh on January 6, 2025. The blast occurred while the soldiers were returning from an anti-Naxal operation in the Abujmad area. In a swift response, the security forces have now avenged this tragic loss in a major encounter with the Naxalites in the forests of Bijapur, which began on January 16, 2025.

As of now, 12 Naxalites have been killed in the ongoing encounter. The operation, which is being conducted across three districts bordering Bijapur and Telangana, is still ongoing, and the number of casualties may rise. In addition to the fatalities, the police have recovered several high-tech weapons, including SLRs, from the encounter site.

The operation involves multiple battalions, including DRG Bijapur, DRG Sukma, DRG Dantewada, Cobra 204, 205, 206, 208, 210, and CARIPU 229. These forces are working together in a concerted effort to neutralize the Naxalite threat in the region. Encounters are still happening in areas such as Marudhabaka and Pujari Kanker in Bijapur, with ongoing search operations for the remaining Naxalites who are believed to be hiding.