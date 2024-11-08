CJI DY Chandrachud’s Last Working Day: Bows to Colleagues, Apologizes for Any Hurt (Watch Video)

India's Chief Justice, D.Y. Chandrachud, has retired today, marking his final day in office. His tenure as the Chief Justice of India was set to end on November 10, but since the Supreme Court is on holiday on November 9 and 10, today was his last working day. During his tenure, he delivered several landmark decisions, including on the minority status of Aligarh Muslim University, and bid farewell to everyone.

In an emotional moment, Justice Chandrachud bowed down and greeted everyone with folded hands, and his photo from this moment has gone viral on social media. Prominent lawyers such as Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Kapil Sibal, among others, bid him farewell through an online streaming event.

WATCH: On his last working day, Chief Justice of India Dr DY Chandrachud gets emotional and wipes tears from his eyes as his brother judges - Justice Hrishikesh Roy and Justice PS Narasimha praise him and recall memories of working with him.



"He happens to be a classmate of… pic.twitter.com/WqnPMqCGAt — Law Today (@LawTodayLive) November 8, 2024

In his farewell speech, Justice Chandrachud said, "If I have hurt anyone, I apologize." His two-year tenure saw many historic rulings, including decisions on the Ram Mandir, electoral bonds, same-sex marriage, and Article 370. The Maharashtra political crisis also reached the Supreme Court during his time, but he could not deliver a decision on it.

Also Read: EAM Jaishankar meets Singaporean PM Wong, talks on advancing technology and industrial partnership

A month ago, Chief Justice Chandrachud reflected on his career, pondering, "How will history evaluate my career? Could I have done something different? What legacy will I leave for future generations of judges and legal professionals?" He acknowledged that most of these questions were beyond his control and that some answers might never come to him.