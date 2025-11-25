CM Sharma takes part in 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Meera-Madhav & Shri Krishna temples in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Nov 25 Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said on Tuesday that the double-engine government of the Centre and the state is working with full dedication for the upliftment of Sanatan culture, cow service, and the welfare of youth, women, labourers, and farmers.

He said that by adopting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mantra of "Development with Heritage", the Rajasthan government is ensuring the all-round development of temples and pilgrimage centres.

Chief Minister Sharma was addressing the 'Pran-Pratishtha' (consecration ceremony) of the Shri Meera-Madhav Temple in Netra village of Rajasthan's Pali district on Tuesday.

He said the consecration of Shri Meera-Madhav Sarkar in a temple situated within a cowshed premises is a blessing.

"Coming to this holy land, sanctified by the dust of Mother Cow's feet, is a matter of great fortune," he added.

The Chief Minister said that with the worship of Shri Krishna and Meera bai, Netra village will become as divine as 'Vaikuntha'(It is the eternal spiritual abode of the Hindu deity Lord Vishnu).

He added that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, significant efforts have been made across the country to preserve the Sanatan culture.

"After centuries, the grand Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya has been completed, becoming the world's largest cultural centre. Today, fulfilling the religious sentiments of millions of people in India, the Prime Minister hoisted the 'Dharmadhwaja' (saffron flag-hoisting) at the temple."

Chief Minister Sharma said that world-class development has been carried out at faith centres like the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, Mahakal Corridor, Kedarnath, and Badrinath.

He added that the Rajasthan government has taken important steps to promote cultural heritage in the state.

"A total of 129 fairs and cultural events have been organised. Under the Senior Citizen Pilgrimage Scheme, more than 21,000 pilgrims were taken to Ayodhya and about 6,000 pilgrims were flown to Nepal for the darshan of Lord Pashupatinath. More than 57,000 pilgrims have been taken to various holy sites by train. Special camps were set up for millions of devotees from Rajasthan attending the Maha Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj."

The Chief Minister said the state government has allocated Rs 2,791 crore for cow protection and conservation in Rajasthan.

"Each registered cowshed receives Rs 50 per cow and Rs 25 per calf per day. Infrastructure has been developed in 341 cow shelters, and Rs 500 crore has been allocated under the Chief Minister's Milk Producer Incentive Scheme."

On this occasion, CM Sharma also handed over a cheque of Rs 11 lakh to Godham Mahatirtha Pathmeda.

Rajasthan Animal Husbandry Minister Joraram Kumawat, BJP MP Madan Rathore, BJP MLA Chhagan Singh Rajpurohit, Lumbaram Chaudhary, and other public representatives were present.

Addressing the ceremony organised by the Bilawas Cow Shelter Service Committee, the Chief Minister said that Lord Krishna, the 16th incarnation of the divine form, performed divine acts in Braj and delivered the immortal message of the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita.

He added that the cow holds a sacred place in Indian culture.

"We offer the first roti to the cow. Like rivers, trees, and mountains, the cow is also worshipped," he said, urging people to promote cow protection.

CM Sharma said that Prime Minister Modi believes that India will become strong only when its youth, women, labourers, and farmers are empowered.

"In line with this vision, the state government is working with full commitment."

"Farmers in Rajasthan are receiving Rs 9,000 under the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi, along with crop insurance benefits and interest-free loans from cooperative banks," the Chief Minister added.

"The Gopal Credit Card, mobile veterinary services, and a Rs 5 per litre subsidy on milk have strengthened livestock farmers."

Earlier, Chief Minister Sharma performed rituals during a yagna held for the consecration of idols at the Shri Krishna Bhagwan Temple and also worshipped a cow by offering jaggery.

Rajasthan Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Avinash Gehlot, BJP MPs Madan Rathod and P.P. Chaudhary, BJP MLA Shobha Chauhan, and a large number of devotees were present.

