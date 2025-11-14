Cong is a sinking boat, Rahul Gandhi dragging allies down with him: Union Minister Joshi after Bihar poll victory

Hubballi (Karnataka), Nov 14 Union Minister for Food and Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi, on Friday, criticised the Congress and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi for the massive electoral defeat in the Bihar Assembly polls, adding that the grand old party was collapsing across the country and even proving to be a liability for its own INDIA bloc allies.

"The Congress party is a sinking boat. Rahul Gandhi is dragging even his ally parties down with him," Union Minister Joshi said.

Speaking to the media in Hubballi, the Union Minister said that under Rahul Gandhi's leadership, the Congress is collapsing across the country.

The people of Bihar have not accepted Rahul Gandhi's strategy of making baseless 'vote theft' allegations, he remarked.

"In Bihar, the Congress is struggling to even reach single-digit results. Rahul Gandhi is eroding even the existence of his own ally parties. Rahul Gandhi used to always talk about nuclear and hydrogen bombs. Now, he has exploded all those bombs on his own party and its allies," Union Minister Joshi said sarcastically.

He also added that Rahul Gandhi had attempted to cast doubts on a constitutional institution and the democratic system of the country.

He added that the people of Bihar have outright rejected all the accusations made by the Congress and the Mahagathbandhan.

"This is a fitting response to their (Congress's) vote theft allegations. Rahul Gandhi should at least now learn to respect the voters, the Constitution, and Constitutional institutions," he urged.

He noted that the NDA alliance has secured a historic victory in Bihar.

"This mandate has been given by the voters for the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. I thank the people of Bihar for this," Union Minister Joshi said.

Union Minister of State for the Ministry of Jal Shakti and the Ministry of Railways, V. Somanna, taking to X, said, "Bihar Chooses Progress. Bihar Chooses NDA. The people of Bihar have handed down a verdict filled with conviction... a historic, unmatched mandate that celebrates development, dignity, and stability."

"They have once again placed their firm faith in our humble and dynamic Prime Minister, Narendra Modi Ji, whose visionary leadership inspires confidence in every corner of the nation. Under his guidance, the NDA has transformed promises into progress, and development into a daily reality, a journey that will now continue with even greater momentum. Congratulations to the people of Bihar!" Union Minister Somanna added.

Union Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Labour and Employment, Shobha Karandlaje, took part in a celebratory event held on Friday at the Mangaluru District BJP Office in Karnataka.

She described the NDA's victory in Bihar as "historic and unprecedented".

She distributed sweets and shared the joyous moment with BJP workers.

